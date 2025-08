Ρωσία: Συνελήφθησαν 2 ρωσίδες influencers μετά από βίντεο που τράβηξαν μπροστά από φλεγόμενο διυλιστήριο

Two women, identified as 21-year-old Darya and 19-year-old Karina, alongside an unidentified male, have been arrested after filming a social media video earlier today in front of a burning oil depot in Adler, Southwestern Russia, which was targeted last night in a large-scale… pic.twitter.com/R8xr0xyqdu— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 3, 2025