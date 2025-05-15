The second semifinal of Eurovision 2025 is underway, where the Greek delegation, with Klavdia and her ‘Asteromata’, will passionately compete for a ticket to Saturday’s grand final. The spotlights are being set up, hearts are beating faster, and questions about the final rankings are multiplying.

In recent hours, the latest betting odds paint an interesting yet fluid picture regarding Greece’s journey in the Eurovision 2025 music contest.

What the latest odds show for Klavdia

As for Greece and Klavdia, the predictions place her in seventh position among the sixteen countries competing tonight. A spot which, if confirmed, will comfortably secure her a place in the final round.

‘Asteromata,’ with its unique atmosphere and Klavdia’s distinctive performance, appears to have won the appreciation of both experts and fans of the contest, granting Greece a place in the top ten of likely finalists.

The public vote conducted after the dress rehearsal somewhat overturns the betting predictions. According to this ‘popular verdict,’ Finland appears to take first place, demonstrating the strength of its entry among the European audience.

But where does Greece stand in this public vote? ‘Asteromata’ manages to stay within the top ten, but slips to tenth place.

Countries competing in the Second Semifinal:

Australia – Go-Jo – Milkshake Man

– Go-Jo – Milkshake Man Montenegro – Nina Žižić – Dobrodošli

– Nina Žižić – Dobrodošli Ireland – EMMY – Laika Party

– EMMY – Laika Party Latvia – Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi

– Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi Armenia – PARG – SURVIVOR

– PARG – SURVIVOR Austria – JJ – Wasted Love

– JJ – Wasted Love United Kingdom – Remember Monday – What The Hell Just Happened?

– Remember Monday – What The Hell Just Happened? Greece – Klavdia – Asteromáta

– Klavdia – Asteromáta Lithuania – Katarsis – Tavo Akys

– Katarsis – Tavo Akys Malta – Miriana Conte – SERVING

– Miriana Conte – SERVING Georgia – Mariam Shengelia – Freedom

– Mariam Shengelia – Freedom France – Louane – maman

– Louane – maman Denmark – Sissal – Hallucination

– Sissal – Hallucination Czechia – ADONXS – Kiss Kiss Goodbye

– ADONXS – Kiss Kiss Goodbye Luxembourg – Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son

– Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son Israel – Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise

– Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise Germany – Abor & Tynna – Baller

– Abor & Tynna – Baller Serbia – Princ – Mila

– Princ – Mila Finland – Erika Vikman – ICH KOMME

