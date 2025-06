✈️🆘 #Carpatair flight #BT612 #BTI612 from #Athens #ATH 🇬🇷 to #Riga #RIX 🇱🇻 w/ aircraft #A319 #YRABB has declared #Emergency #Squawk7700 for as yet unknown reason and is returning to Athens #ATH 🇬🇷.



Follow: https://t.co/vyl2zWlGMr pic.twitter.com/B6V2YDw7Ml