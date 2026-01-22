Όσκαρ 2026: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες – Σε 4 κατηγορίες η Bugonia του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου

Η Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ 2026, με τη νέα ταινία του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου, «Bugonia», να διεκδικεί το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο σε τέσσερις συνολικά κατηγορίες. Η ταινία εξασφάλισε την παρουσία της στις κορυφαίες υποψηφιότητες για Καλύτερη Ταινία, Α’ Γυναικείο Ρόλο με την Έμα Στόουν, Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο και Πρωτότυπη Μουσική.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες των Όσκαρ 2026

Best supporting actress

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Elle Fanning, «Sentimental Value»

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, «Sentimental Value»

Amy Madigan, «Weapons»

Wunmi Mosaku, «Sinners»

Teyana Taylor, «One Battle After Another»

Best make-up and hairstyling

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

«Frankenstein»

«Kokuho»

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

«Sinners»

«The Smashing Machine»

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

«The Ugly Stepsister»

Best original score

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

«Bugonia»

«Frankenstein»

«Hamnet»

«One Battle After Another»

«Sinners»

Best live action short film

«Butcher’s Stain»

«A Friend of Dorothy»

«Jane Austen’s Period Drama»

«The Singers»

«Two People Exchanging Saliva»

Best animated short film

«Butterfly»

«Forevergreen»

«The Girl Who Cried Pearls»

«Retirement Plan»

«The Three Sisters»

Best adapted screenplay

«Bugonia»

«Frankenstein»

«Hamnet»

«One Battle After Another»

«Train Dreams»

Best original screenplay

«Blue Moon»

«It Was Just an Accident»

«Marty Supreme»

«Sentimental Value»

«Sinners»

Best supporting actor

Benicio Del Toro, «One Battle After Another»

Jacob Elordi, «Frankenstein»

Delroy Lindo, «Sinners»

Sean Penn, «One Battle After Another»

Stellan Skarsgard, «Sentimental Value»

Best casting

«Hamnet»

«Marty Supreme»

«One Battle After Another»

«The Secret Agent»

«Sinners»

Best costume design

«Avatar: Fire and Ash»

«Frankenstein»

«Hamnet»

«Marty Supreme»

«Sinners»

Best original song

«Diane Warren: Relentless»

«KPop Demon Hunters»

«Sinners»

«Viva Verdi!»

«Train Drerams»

Best documentary

«The Alabama Solution»

«Come See Me In the Good Light»

«Cutting Through Rocks»

«Mr Nobody Against Putin»

«The Perfect Neighbor»

Best documentary short film

«All the Empty Rooms»

«Armed Only with a Camera»

«Children No More»

«The Devil is Busy»

«Perfectly a Strangeness»

Best animated feature

«Arco»

«Elio»

«KPop Demon Hunters»

«Little Amelie»

Best international feature film

«The Secret Agent» (Brazil)

«It was just an accident» (France)

«Sentimental value» (Norway)

«Sirât» (Spain)

«The Voice of Hind Rajab» (Tunisia)

«Zootopia 2»

Best editing

«F1»

«Marty Supreme»

«One Battle After Another»

«Sentimental Value»

«Sinners»

Best production design

«Frankenstein»

«Hamnet»

«Marty Supreme»

«One Battle After Another»

«Sinners»

Best sound

«F1»

«Frankenstein»

«One Battle After Another»

«Sinners»

«Sirât»

Best visual effects

«Avatar: Fire and Ash»

«F1»

«Jurassic World: Rebirth»

«The Lost Bus»

«Sinners»

Best cinematography

«Frankenstein»

«Marty Supreme»

«One Battle After Another»

«Sinners»

«Train Dreams»

Best lead actor

Timothee Chalamet, «Marty Supreme»

Leonardo DiCaprio, «One Battle After Another»

Ethan Hawke, «Blue Moon»

Michael B. Jordan, «Sinners»

Wagner Moura, «The Secret Agent»

Best actress

Jessie Buckley, «Hamnet»

Rose Byrne, «If I Had Legs I’d Kick You»

Kate Hudson, «Song Sung Blue»

Renate Reinsve, «Sentimental Value»

Emma Stone, «Bugonia»

Best directing

Chloe Zhao, «Hamnet»

Josh Safdie, «Marty Supreme»

Paul Thomas Anderson, «One Battle After Another»

Joachim Trier, «Sentimental Value»

Ryan Coogler, «Sinners»

Best picture

«Bugonia»

«F1»

«Frankenstein»

«Hamnet»

«Marty Supreme»

«One Battle After Another»

«The Secret Agent»

«Sentimental Value»

«Sinners»

«Train Dreams»

Η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή, 15 Μαρτίου 2026, με οικοδεσπότη τον Κόναν Ο’ Μπράιαν.

Δείτε παρακάτω το σχετικό βίντεο: