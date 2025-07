Πανικός στο Λος Άντζελες: Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε σε πλήθος – Τουλάχιστον 20 τραυματίες, οι 5 σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση (Εικόνες)

🚨At least 20 injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd on Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles.



Witnesses say the crowd was gathering for a street event when the car slammed through. 5 are in critical condition, 8–10 seriously hurt, per LA Fire Dept.



Near The Vermont. pic.twitter.com/gA5VNdJwAE— Profilonews (@profilonews_) July 19, 2025