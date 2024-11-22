Οι αρχές του αεροδρομίου Γκάτγουικ του Λονδίνου εκκένωσαν “μεγάλο μέρος” ενός εκ των τερματικών του σταθμών για προληπτικούς λόγους λόγω “περιστατικού ασφαλείας”, αναφέρει σήμερα το αεροδρόμιο σε ανάρτησή του στο X.
A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.— London Gatwick LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) November 22, 2024
Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.
Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.… pic.twitter.com/srjjz4rra0
Arrived at London Gatwick for routine connection. Got through customs to find out they're evacuating the entire airport. Even people through security are being taken outside. Trains shut down and 1000's of all over the streets and carparks waiting. pic.twitter.com/igXDpt9aQL— Nick Meacham (@SportsProNick) November 22, 2024
