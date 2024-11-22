Οι αρχές του αεροδρομίου Γκάτγουικ του Λονδίνου εκκένωσαν “μεγάλο μέρος” ενός εκ των τερματικών του σταθμών για προληπτικούς λόγους λόγω “περιστατικού ασφαλείας”, αναφέρει σήμερα το αεροδρόμιο σε ανάρτησή του στο X.

A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.



Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.



Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.… pic.twitter.com/srjjz4rra0