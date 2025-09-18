Ισχυρός σεισμός 7,8 Ρίχτερ στη χερσόνησο Καμτσάτκα στη Ρωσία (Βίντεο)

Ισχυρός σεισμός μεγέθους 7,8 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στη χερσόνησο Καμτσάτκα στην Ρωσία το βράδυ της Πέμπτης 18/9.

Συγκεκριμένα, το επίκεντρο της δόνησης 125 χιλιόμετρα ανατολικά-βορειοανατολικά από την περιφέρεια Πετροπαβλόσκ – Καμτσάτσκι, ενώ το εστιακό βάθος ήταν στα 20 χιλιόμετρα.

Παράλληλα, έχει εκδοθεί προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι στον Ειρηνικό Ωκεανό.

An earthquake has occurred that is generating tsunami waves. The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami Advisory. Strong waves and currents are dangerous to those in or very near water. Areas in the Advisory should not expect widespread inundation. pic.twitter.com/vQWk13JDlV— NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) September 18, 2025