Ισχυρός σεισμός 7,8 Ρίχτερ στη χερσόνησο Καμτσάτκα στη Ρωσία (Βίντεο)

Προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι

Ισχυρός σεισμός 7,8 Ρίχτερ στη χερσόνησο Καμτσάτκα στη Ρωσία (Βίντεο)
DEBATER NEWSROOM
UPD: 22:44

Ισχυρός σεισμός μεγέθους 7,8 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στη χερσόνησο Καμτσάτκα στην Ρωσία το βράδυ της Πέμπτης 18/9.

Συγκεκριμένα, το επίκεντρο της δόνησης 125 χιλιόμετρα ανατολικά-βορειοανατολικά από την περιφέρεια Πετροπαβλόσκ – Καμτσάτσκι, ενώ το εστιακό βάθος ήταν στα 20 χιλιόμετρα.

Παράλληλα, έχει εκδοθεί προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι στον Ειρηνικό Ωκεανό.

